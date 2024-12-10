Top Stories

Merlin Properties loses interest in increasing 14.16% stake in Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte

TOPICS:
Merlin Properties new

Posted By: The Corner 10th December 2024

Link Securities | According to various sources consulted, the REIT, which is currently a 14.16% shareholder in Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte (CreaMNN), the developer of the project, has lost interest in increasing its stake in this large development, as reported by elEconomista.es. For several years, the company publicly announced its intention to become a leading partner in what will be Madrid’s largest new neighbourhood. However, now the focus of the REIT’s growth and investment effort is centred on the booming data centre business, to which it will allocate a total of €2 billion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.