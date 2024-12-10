Merlin Properties loses interest in increasing 14.16% stake in Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte

Link Securities | According to various sources consulted, the REIT, which is currently a 14.16% shareholder in Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte (CreaMNN), the developer of the project, has lost interest in increasing its stake in this large development, as reported by elEconomista.es. For several years, the company publicly announced its intention to become a leading partner in what will be Madrid’s largest new neighbourhood. However, now the focus of the REIT’s growth and investment effort is centred on the booming data centre business, to which it will allocate a total of €2 billion.