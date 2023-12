In Argentina we have the first measures with Milei at the helm: devaluation of the peso by 54%, which takes it from 366 to 800 pesos per USD, forecast monthly devaluations of 2% from now on, and massive cuts in public spending (2.9% of GDP) with the aim of eliminating the primary fiscal deficit by 2024. The IMF welcomes the measures, which it believes will help stabilise the economy and lay the foundations for more sustainable growth led by the private sector.