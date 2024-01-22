Minister for Transport and Sustainable Mobility sees Aena being authorised to raise airport taxes by 4.09% as “inexorable”

Link Securities| The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, sees it as “inexorable” that Aena (AENA) will be authorised to raise airport taxes by 4.09% as of 1 March, according to the newspaper Expansión.

“It is a listed company and we must apply the rules that we have given ourselves, for legal certainty”, he said during his speech at an event of the New Economy Forum. This increase, which will be equivalent to 0.40 euros per ticket, is the result of the recognition of inflation (3.5 points of the so-called P index, relating to costs beyond AENA’s control) and other ordinary adjustments, until reaching the aforementioned 4.09%.