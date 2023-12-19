Top Stories

Moody’s confirms Endesa’s long-term credit rating at “Baa1”; short-term remains at “P-2”

Posted By: The Corner 19th December 2023

Link Securities| Moody’s affirmed Enel’s long-term credit rating at “Baa1”, while maintaining Enel’s short-term rating at “P-2”. The rating agency said the rating confirmation mainly reflects Enel’s prospects of restoring its financial profile to a level in line with the current “Baa1” rating. The rating continues to reflect the Enel group’s large scale and geographic diversification, as well as the group’s business model, which will continue to be predominantly driven by regulated and contracted businesses. Similarly, Moody’s has affirmed the long-term credit rating of its Spanish subsidiary Endesa at “Baa1”. The short-term rating remains at “P-2”.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.