Moody’s confirms Endesa’s long-term credit rating at “Baa1”; short-term remains at “P-2”

Link Securities| Moody’s affirmed Enel’s long-term credit rating at “Baa1”, while maintaining Enel’s short-term rating at “P-2”. The rating agency said the rating confirmation mainly reflects Enel’s prospects of restoring its financial profile to a level in line with the current “Baa1” rating. The rating continues to reflect the Enel group’s large scale and geographic diversification, as well as the group’s business model, which will continue to be predominantly driven by regulated and contracted businesses. Similarly, Moody’s has affirmed the long-term credit rating of its Spanish subsidiary Endesa at “Baa1”. The short-term rating remains at “P-2”.