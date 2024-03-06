Top Stories

More female chairwomen and board members in listed companies

TOPICS:
MUJERES CEO 768x442 1

Posted By: The Corner 6th March 2024

F.R.| Women are gaining weight in the positions of chairwomen and CEOs of listed companies, although maintaining limited power quotas with respect to men. According to the report Women on boards and beyond 2023, prepared by the index manager MSCI and the consulting firm Clarity on the 2,400 stocks from 49 countries that make up the MSCI ACWI Index, women ended 2023 as chairwomen of 9.1% of boards and CEOS of 6.5% of these. These figures represent progress over the last five years of more than 100% in the former case and just 2.3 percentage points in the latter.

In terms of female directorships, the percentage of representation in the group of large and medium-sized companies considered is 25.8%, one percentage point more than in 2022 and five points higher than five years earlier.

Listed companies in the healthcare sector are the ones that appoint the most female directors – at least 30% on average – while those in the information and technology sector are the ones that prefer the most female directors, as part of an upward trend in the presence of men on their boards of directors.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.