More female chairwomen and board members in listed companies

F.R.| Women are gaining weight in the positions of chairwomen and CEOs of listed companies, although maintaining limited power quotas with respect to men. According to the report Women on boards and beyond 2023, prepared by the index manager MSCI and the consulting firm Clarity on the 2,400 stocks from 49 countries that make up the MSCI ACWI Index, women ended 2023 as chairwomen of 9.1% of boards and CEOS of 6.5% of these. These figures represent progress over the last five years of more than 100% in the former case and just 2.3 percentage points in the latter.

In terms of female directorships, the percentage of representation in the group of large and medium-sized companies considered is 25.8%, one percentage point more than in 2022 and five points higher than five years earlier.

Listed companies in the healthcare sector are the ones that appoint the most female directors – at least 30% on average – while those in the information and technology sector are the ones that prefer the most female directors, as part of an upward trend in the presence of men on their boards of directors.