Mortgages In Spain: 140,000 Euros At 24 Years, At 2.5%

Posted By: The Corner 29th June 2021

According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the number of mortgages taken out on homes increased by 32.1% in April at a year-on-year rate, to 31,909. Of this figure, 58.5% were taken out at a fixed rate, representing an all-time high. However, it should be noted the comparison is based on a month which last year was affected by the state of alarm, with non-essential activity suspended.

For its part, the average amount of mortgages taken out on homes grew 11.4% year-on-year in April, to 139,464 euros, the highest figure since the start of the health crisis.

In addition, the capital loaned grew by 47.2% in the month under review, to 4.45 billion euros.

Compared with March, the number of mortgages on homes fell by 13.5%, the largest decline in this month since 2017. Capital loaned fell by 12.4%, compared with a decline of 13.8% in the same month in 2020.

Lastly, it should be noted that in April the average interest rate for all mortgage loans stood at 2.45%, with an average term of 23 years. In the case of housing, the average interest rate was also 2.53%, compared with 2.46% a year earlier, with an average term of 24 years.

