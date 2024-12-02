Top Stories

Naturgy given EIB loan of €1bn for photovoltaic and onshore wind power plants and upgrades of existing facilities

TOPICS:
naturgy eolica

Posted By: The Corner 2nd December 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The European Investment Bank and Naturgy on Friday agreed a €1 billion loan for solar PV and onshore wind power plants and the modernisation of existing facilities in Spain. The first tranche of this financing, for €400 million, was signed in Madrid, including a portion for battery energy storage projects for renewable energies.

This project will increase Spain’s renewable power generation capacity by 2.3 GW, contributing to the country’s energy transition and to meeting the EIB Group’s climate and environmental sustainability targets, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, a leading US bank has upgraded its recommendation for Naturgy to “neutral” from “underweight”. The upgrade is based on the expectation that gas prices will allow the energy company’s earnings to accelerate. Naturgy shares rose 1.13% on Friday.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.