Naturgy launches offer to buy back secured bonds for €1,000 million

Posted By: The Corner 25th September 2024

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The gas and electricity company has launched a buyback offer for a maximum amount of €1 billion, aimed at holders of several series of covered bonds maturing between 2025 and 2028, the company informed the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) on Monday. In particular, through Naturgy Finance Iberia, the company has announced an invitation to the holders of a series of guaranteed bonds for an amount of €1,000 million with an interest rate of 1.250% and maturity on 15 January 2026.

