Naturgy plus three other companies begin processing new renewable gas plant in Lleida with €18-million investment

Link Securities | As reported by the digital newspaper CapitalBolsa.com, Naturgy (NTGY), together with three other companies, Compost Segrià, Sitra, and Servei de Gestió Ramadera, has initiated the processing of a new renewable gas plant in Torrefarrera (Lleida), in an area of Spain that generates large quantities of agricultural and livestock waste.

The plant will represent an investment of €18 million. The facility, which is expected to be commissioned in 2025, will treat 140,000 tonnes/year of agro-industrial and livestock waste from the area, and will generate 60 GWh of renewable gas per year. This production is equivalent to the annual consumption of 16,000 homes and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 15,000 tonnes of CO2/year, an amount equivalent to the planting of 25,000 trees.