Naturgy to give major boost to decarbonisation with acquisition of BioGNL production

Link Securities| Naturgy (NTGY) will give a strong boost to the decarbonisation of the road and maritime transport sector by acquiring BioGNL production from the future Sologas plant in As Somozas (La Coruña).

The first long-term purchase contract for renewable gas in liquid form is for 25 GWh per year, which is the production capacity of the waste recovery plant that Sologas has planned for its As Somozas site, and which is expected to start operating at the end of this year. ADDSynergy, of the Pietro Fiorentini Group, will implement the process for obtaining BioGNL and liquid CO2 to capture carbon and increase the quality of the biofuel.