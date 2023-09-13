Top Stories

Naturgy to give major boost to decarbonisation with acquisition of BioGNL production

Naturgy Candela

Posted By: The Corner 13th September 2023

Link Securities| Naturgy (NTGY) will give a strong boost to the decarbonisation of the road and maritime transport sector by acquiring BioGNL production from the future Sologas plant in As Somozas (La Coruña).

The first long-term purchase contract for renewable gas in liquid form is for 25 GWh per year, which is the production capacity of the waste recovery plant that Sologas has planned for its As Somozas site, and which is expected to start operating at the end of this year. ADDSynergy, of the Pietro Fiorentini Group, will implement the process for obtaining BioGNL and liquid CO2 to capture carbon and increase the quality of the biofuel.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.