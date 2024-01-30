New setback for Bayer: ordered to pay $2.25 billion in damages to glyphosate sufferer

Bankinter: There has been a new legal setback for the use of glyphosate: a US court sentences Bayer to pay $2.25 billion in compensation to a person affected by the use of glyphosate.

Assessment: Negative news, this is the highest compensation that Bayer has been ordered to pay. It is expected that the company will manage to reduce this amount on appeal, as it exceeds the Supreme Court’s guidelines. In 2023, Bayer closed most of the litigation after paying $9.6 billion but failed to get a court to approve the proposal to settle future claims. This payment should not impact earnings, Bayer has €6.4 billion in provisions for indemnities for glyphosate-related litigation.