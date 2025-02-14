OHLA completes recapitalisation after finalising capital increase of €80 million

Link Securities | OHLA (OHLA) updated the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) with information regarding the recapitalisation process of OHLA and its subsidiaries, which includes the modification of the terms and conditions of the senior secured bond issue of OHL Operaciones, S.A.U. EUR €487,266,804 Split Coupon Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (of which €440,405,980.55 in principal is outstanding) (ISIN: XS2356570239 / XS2356571120), the partial amortisation of the Bonds and the renegotiation of certain guarantee/bond lines and certain financing contracts of the group.

Once the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights had been completed for an aggregate effective amount of €80,000,000, OHLA reported that it continues to make progress with the implementation of the recapitalisation and that the previous day it proceeded to sign the recapitalisation documents with the various groups of creditors, setting the effective date of the recapitalisation for today, 13 February 2025.

Thus, it is expected that all the actions necessary to complete the recapitalisation will be carried out today, and that, as a result, the recapitalisation will be fully effective.