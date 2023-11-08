OHLA to participate in reconstruction of railway station in Czechia for more than €120 million

Link Securities| OHLA will participate in the Temporary Joint Venture (TJV) in charge of the reconstruction of the Brno-Královo Pole railway station, located in the Czech Republic, for more than €120 million, through its subsidiary OHLA ZS, as reported on Monday by Europa Press.

This is one of the main railway contracts awarded by the company this year in the country and includes railway superstructure and substructure, platforms, bridges, walls, noise barriers, cable ducts, roads, buildings, traction lines, signalling, communications and heavy current equipment. The works in the awarded contract, which is part of the European TEN-T railway network, are between kilometre 2.940 and 17.962 of the Brno-Kutná Hora electrified national line, with a total length of 15 kilometres.