One Out Of Every Ten Euros Invested In Bonds In Spain In 2020 Went To Sustainable Bonds.

Fernando Rodriguez | Spanish companies, banks, autonomous communities and state agencies participated in 40 green, social and sustainable bond issuances in 2020, worth a total of €15,024 million, up 54% since the previous year, according to the 2021 Report of the Spanish Sustainable Finance Observatory (OFISO). This figure means that 10.4% of all bond issuances in Spain last year – around 156,000 million euros – fell into one of the three categories that make up sustainable bond financing in our country.



The aforementioned report also states that sustainable loans, including Project Finance, amounted to a further 18,002 million, up 38% since the previous year.



The total amount of sustainable financing in Spain reached 33,026 million euros in 2020, up 45% since the previous year.