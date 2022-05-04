Pegasus Case: Government Partners Demand Accountability

A dozen parties that normally vote for the coalition government’s projects, amongst them the partners of Unidas Podemos, last week registered a request for a commission of enquiry into the Pegasus case. They believe that the fact that the PM himself, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, have been spied on aggravates the case, and demand accountability.

UN Podemos, ERC, EH Bildu, Junts, PdeCAT, the CUP, Más País, Compromís, BNG and PNV support the call for a commission to investigate the spying with the Israeli programme Pegasus on Catalan and Basque independence supporters. And whatsmore, as revealed by the Government on Monday, also on Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles.

The partners have targeted the defence minister, despite the fact that she has also allegedly been spied on. Robles will appear in Congress today, Wednesday, in the Defence Committee with few allies.