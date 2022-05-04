Top Stories

Pegasus Case: Government Partners Demand Accountability

TOPICS:
Government

Posted By: The Corner 4th May 2022

A dozen parties that normally vote for the coalition government’s projects, amongst them the partners of Unidas Podemos, last week registered a request for a commission of enquiry into the Pegasus case. They believe that the fact that the PM himself, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, have been spied on aggravates the case, and demand accountability.

UN Podemos, ERC, EH Bildu, Junts, PdeCAT, the CUP, Más País, Compromís, BNG and PNV support the call for a commission to investigate the spying with the Israeli programme Pegasus on Catalan and Basque independence supporters. And whatsmore, as revealed by the Government on Monday, also on Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles.

The partners have targeted the defence minister, despite the fact that she has also allegedly been spied on. Robles will appear in Congress today, Wednesday, in the Defence Committee with few allies.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.