“Placing Innovation At The Heart Of Our Commitment To Latin American Markets”.

Berta Ares, General Manager, BME Inntech | Throughout the years, BME has gradually reinforced its presence in the Latin American region by developing projects with financial sector entities, becoming a technological partner able to provide an end-to-end vision with innovative and scalable solutions for its clients and in short, through a strong commitment to fostering innovation among the region’s markets.



Financial markets face a major transformation due to digitalisation and the capabilities that new technologies provide. This is a global and on-going process in Latin American, allowing companies in the capital markets sector to grow and differentiate themselves. It´s a highly competitive environment and financial institutions are faced with new challenges to come up with approaches and models that create value for its customers.

It is not just about reducing costs anymore but about being able to propose models based on continuous improvement with flexible and modular architectures that facilitate resilience and agility. Chaperoning our clients in this progress encourages us to keep innovation at the heart of what we do.

Thus, BME offers unregulated financial services such as trading, information, regulatory and wealthtech services. Our presence in the region focuses in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile. We are present in all these countries, offering solutions and technology in the Wealth Management industry that range from advised and/or discretionary portfolio management to client relationship management solutions.

In Colombia, we provide market access and order routing services for the Colombian stock exchange. Both in Colombia and Mexico, our services include information terminals to access real-time economic and financial information of capital markets.

In this sense, there are different work streams within BME that pursue this goal. The team is focused on developing Artificial Intelligence and Analytics tools to enhance the services, some of which are beginning to bear fruits.

As regards trading solutions, we currently provide a service in production investment algorithms that optimise asset selection and resource allocation to facilitate investment decisions, with good track-records. Also, an AI based roboadvisor is being developed in the WealthTech division.

In addition to this service, a Big Data platform was launched successfully in September for the TCA & Best Execution service, which enables reduced computing time and customised MiFID II-compliant reporting.



Within our DLT Lab, last year we launched a service that digitises the security pledge certification process, while other areas of work will take time to mature as they follow more disruptive approaches, such as a marketplace to allow companies to access finance and the creation of digital bonds.



We have reached an inflection point in which only through the use of new technologies and by leveraging on innovation we will continue contributing to the development and modernisation of the financial markets of Latin America.

Our history, commitments and strong relationships in the region grant us a privileged position to lead the way. We are ready and we are there.