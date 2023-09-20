Top Stories

Price of rented housing in Spain stood at €11.34/m² in August, up 4.7% on August 2022, but down 2.2% on July

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The price of rental housing in Spain stood at €11.34/sq m in August, 4.7% higher than in the same month of 2022, but 2.2% lower than in the previous month, making it four consecutive months of declines, according to data from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index. On the other hand, paying rent represents on average 42.67% of the salary of a citizen in Spain in 2023, which is 0.78 percentage points more than the previous year, while the sacrifice needed to pay a mortgage is reduced by half a point in year-on-year rate, to 25.94% this year, according to data from the latest Barometer of Financial Effort of iAhorro.

