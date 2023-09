Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The price of housing increased by +7.9% in the first eight months of the year and by -0.2% between July and August, placing the price at €2,145/square metre, according to data from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index. This last monthly value (-0.2%) is the first fall detected in the last two years (since January 2022) and the price rise in the first eight months is the most moderate in 2023, as highlighted by the real estate portal.