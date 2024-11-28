Puig family takes advantage of Santo Domingo family’s departure from Colonial’s share capital to strengthen position in shareholding – up to 7.7%

Link Securities | The Puig family has taken advantage of the departure of the Santo Domingo family from the capital of COLONIAL (COL) to strengthen its position in the shareholding of the Catalan REIT. Exea Inversiones Inmobiliarias, the holding company that brings together the family’s investments, bought 5.7 million COL shares last Friday during the accelerated placement, a package valued at around €29.8 million, according to Expansión newspaper.

This transaction brings the Puig family’s stake in COL to 7.7%, making it the company’s fourth largest shareholder, after Criteria Caixa (17.3% of the capital); the sovereign wealth fund QIA of Qatar (16.4% of the capital); and the Mexican group Finaccess. The March family, through C.F. ALBA (ALB), holds 5% of COL shares.