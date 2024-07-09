Top Stories

Puig to be listed on Wall Street through ADR programme equivalent to 25 million shares of company’s stock

TOPICS:
Puig edificio

Posted By: The Corner 9th July 2024

Norbolsa | Citi, in addition to the company itself, launches an ADR program through which Puig will be listed on Wall Street to satisfy the interest of American investors in the company. The programme is equivalent to 25 million shares of the company.

As it is an unsponsored ADR programme, i.e. the company has not been involved in the programme, the company has no additional regulatory needs due to its presence on Wall Street. Telefónica, Santander, BBVA and Grifols are listed on the US market through company-sponsored ADR programmes and are therefore subject to additional requirements.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.