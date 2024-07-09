Puig to be listed on Wall Street through ADR programme equivalent to 25 million shares of company’s stock

Norbolsa | Citi, in addition to the company itself, launches an ADR program through which Puig will be listed on Wall Street to satisfy the interest of American investors in the company. The programme is equivalent to 25 million shares of the company.

As it is an unsponsored ADR programme, i.e. the company has not been involved in the programme, the company has no additional regulatory needs due to its presence on Wall Street. Telefónica, Santander, BBVA and Grifols are listed on the US market through company-sponsored ADR programmes and are therefore subject to additional requirements.