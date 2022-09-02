Santander : Record primary issuance in August (€60 billion), 43% higher than the previous record in 2018 and starting to drag down secondary issuance, also affected by attractive NIPs. In fact, €22.5bn was issued on Tuesday and Wednesday alone in what is set to be the highest volume week since May. The fear of more frontloading, even in less stable markets, is also weighing and spot yesterday saw a 4-5bp increase in IG on top of similar increases the previous day. And this despite a week of slight inflows in €IG funds ($242mn) this week, clearly lower than the massive outflows in $HY (-$4.4mm), in $equities (-$5.7mm) and €equities (-$5.7mm), and in €equities (-$1.4mm).