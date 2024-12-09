Top Stories

Redeia commits to marine energies and eyes taking over country’s marine substation network

Posted By: The Corner 9th December 2024

Link Securities | The company wants to become the monopoly of the marine electricity network, according to the newspaper elEconomista.es. Redeia is looking for new business niches to strengthen the company’s growth and has set its sights on the development of marine energy, mainly wind power. According to several industry sources consulted by this newspaper, the system operator has already shown the Government its interest in taking charge of the network of offshore substations, as well as the land connections that will be necessary to accommodate the 3,000 MW of offshore wind power that the Executive has planned to be installed until 2030.

