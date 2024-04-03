Renfe could enforce €166 M penalty on Talgo for delay in delivery of 30 AVE trains

Renta 4| According to press reports, Renfe could have started the procedures to execute the €166 million sanction on Talgo for the delay in the delivery of 30 AVE trains.

The latest news in this respect pointed to a first delivery of 10 trains from 8 April, 10 more by the end of the year, and the remaining 10 in 2025.

Assessment: If the news is confirmed, it would have a negative impact on the share price and could hinder the definitive launch of the takeover bid by Magyar Vagon or another competitor.

In any case, the situation is pending definitive confirmation, since, as has already been mentioned, everything indicates that there is a delivery schedule agreed between both parties that should not make the fine become effective.