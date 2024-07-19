Repsol and EDF Renewables to work together on offshore wind off Iberian Peninsula coast

Repsol and EDF Renewables have reached an exclusive agreement to join forces for future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, given that the Iberian Peninsula offers significant growth opportunities, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

REP has stressed that renewable generation projects are one of the strategic pillars of the company’s energy transition process. To develop its portfolio of renewable projects, the company has set an investment framework of between €3,000 and €4,000 million net until 2027. REP expects to have 9,000 MW-10,000 MW installed by 2027, of which 50% will be in the Iberian Peninsula and 30% in the USA.

EDF Renewables is an international leader in renewable electricity generation, with gross installed wind and solar capacity of 21.2 GW worldwide by the end of 2023. The company has more than 10 years of experience in offshore wind energy. EDF Renewables is also one of the pioneers in floating technology.