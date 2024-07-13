Repsol captures 40% of €794 million in European aid awarded by Spanish government for hydrogen production

Norbolsa | Repsol’s projects in Bilbao and Cartagena for the production of green hydrogen have captured 39.67% of the European aid awarded by the Spanish Government, within the European Hy2Use programme. In total, the Government has awarded €794 million, of which Repsol has obtained €315 million for projects in Muskiz and Cartagena. Iberdrola will receive €242 millions for Puertollano. EDP €209 million for Los Barrios, Avilés and Teruel, and Endesa €28 million for Zaragoza. Cepsa has been left out of these awards.