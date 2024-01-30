Top Stories

Repsol, Endesa, Iberdrola and other energy companies negotiate with government to redesign tax on profits

Norbolsa| Spanish energy companies are negotiating with the government to redesign the tax on their profits. In this regard, among the companies, Repsol (REP), Cepsa, Endesa (ENE), Iberdrola (IBE) and Naturgy (NTGY) stand out; all of which are trying to find a solution as soon as possible to the windfall tax that was created two years ago against large companies. For the time being, the tax is still in force in its original state and this coming February the companies will have to proceed with the payment of the first liquidation.

