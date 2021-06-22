Repsol Inaugurates Its First Photovoltaic Complex

Repsol inaugurated its first photovoltaic complex in Manzanares (Ciudad Real) yesterday, called Kappa. The facility has involved an investment of 100 million euros and has total installed capacity of 126.6 megawatts (MW) distributed over three plants: the already operational

Perseo Fotón I and Perseo Fotón II, totalling 90.5 MW; and Perseo Fotón III, currently under construction, which will add the remaining 36.1 MW.

It consists of 285,331 solar modules and will supply 71,000 households – some 177,500 people – with electricity from renewable sources,

avoiding the emission of around 107,600 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorption of 13.5 million trees, according to the company.

Its construction has provided employment for 400 people throughout the different stages, with more than half of the workers coming from the municipality of Manzanares and the surrounding area.