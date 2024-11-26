Repsol ‘still awaiting’ solution to possible extension of tax on energy companies

Alphavalue / Divacons | Luis Cabra Dueñas, deputy general director of the oil company, said that the energy transition plans in Spain ‘are still awaiting’ the resolution on the possible extension of the energy tax. It is a ‘question of economic reality’, he said.

‘Repsol has energy transition plans in its refineries and in the renewable electricity generation sector worth billions over the next few years. If part of the cash resources that we generate are going to be taken from us through a tax that we consider excessive and unfair, we will have less money to invest in Spain, there is no other solution, it’s mathematics,’ Cabra explained.