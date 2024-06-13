Repsol to supply renewable electricity to Microsoft for six contracts with total installed capacity of 230 MW

Link Securities | Repsol (REP) will supply renewable electricity to Microsoft after reaching an agreement for a total of six long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), the company announced on Tuesday. These 12-year supply agreements are linked to three wind farms and three solar plants in Spain with a total installed capacity of 230 MW that will be operational by December 2025. This transaction is in addition to the existing power purchase agreements between the two companies as part of a partnership announced in 2021, totalling 320 MW of installed capacity.

Repsol and Microsoft share a strategic partnership focused on accelerating Repsol’s digital transformation and the global energy transition. The companies are jointly innovating to develop new digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence and, as part of a long-term cooperation, Repsol is providing Microsoft with renewable energy in Spain. In addition, Repsol is expanding its use of Microsoft cloud solutions to power its operations, including its commitment to the Azure platform.