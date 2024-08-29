Top Stories

Sacyr agrees financing with CBP consortium for construction of bridge over Calcasieu River in Louisiana

TOPICS:
sacyr edificio logo nuevo

Posted By: The Corner 29th August 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction company rose +0.56% yesterday after announcing that the Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) consortium had reached financial closure for the bridge over the Calcasieu River. This is the design, construction, operation and maintenance for 50 years of the bridge over the Calcasieu River, part of the Interstate Highway (I-10), located in Louisiana (USA). According to the company itself, the financing includes a $1,333 million tax-exempt Private Activity Bonds (PABs) issue. This nine-kilometre stretch of highway connects the towns of Lake Charles and Westlake.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.