Sacyr agrees financing with CBP consortium for construction of bridge over Calcasieu River in Louisiana

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction company rose +0.56% yesterday after announcing that the Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) consortium had reached financial closure for the bridge over the Calcasieu River. This is the design, construction, operation and maintenance for 50 years of the bridge over the Calcasieu River, part of the Interstate Highway (I-10), located in Louisiana (USA). According to the company itself, the financing includes a $1,333 million tax-exempt Private Activity Bonds (PABs) issue. This nine-kilometre stretch of highway connects the towns of Lake Charles and Westlake.