Sacyr awarded concession of Atacama and Antofagasta airports

The General Directorate of Concessions of the Ministry of Public Works of Chile has awarded the concession for the Northern Airport Network of Chile, which includes the airports of Atacama and Antofagasta, to the consortium made up of Sacyr Concessiones (70%) and Cointer (30%).

The concession involves an investment of approximately €260 million for the expansion, improvement, and maintenance of the two airport infrastructures, which will enhance service quality and respond to the expected increase in passenger demand. Currently, they serve nearly three million people annually.

The concession period is a maximum of 26 years. With these two new infrastructures, SACYR now manages five airports in Chile.