Sánchez changes mind again, hands Pamplona mayoralty to EH Bildu

If a man is worth his word, the Spanish Prime Minister’s share price dropped several notches yesterday when he changed his mind again and handed over the Pamplona mayor’s office to EH Bildu, the political heirs of ETA, after agreeing with them on a motion of censure of the current mayor, Cristina Ibarrola, of UPN.

One day after the PSOE defended in Congress the Amnesty Law that it rejected until 23-J, the Socialists signed a motion of censure in Pamplona City Council that will give the Mayor’s office to Joseba Asiron, the EH Bildu candidate. With this move, the PSOE is carrying out an unprecedented action. And it is doing so despite the fact that several socialist leaders, starting with Sánchez himself, had repeated on countless occasions that they would not make a pact with Bildu and that they would not make it easier for them to win the baton of command of the capital of Navarre.

It was in his investiture debate, less than a month ago, when Sánchez asked the conservatives of Navarre: “Who governs Pamplona City Council? With what votes does UPN govern Pamplona City Council? Only 27 days have passed since then and the undefeated leader has changed his mind again.