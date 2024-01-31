Santander obtains a profit of 11,076 million in 2023 (+15%)

- SAN's net interest margin reached EUR 43,261 million in 2023 (+12% vs 2022; +16% at constant rates; +0.0% vs FactSet consensus), driven by higher volumes in some countries, the increase in interest rates and margin management. By region, and at constant exchange rates, Europe's growth stands out (+27%), due to the strong positive sensitivity of its balance sheet in euros to interest rate increases. By countries: Spain (+46%), United Kingdom (+5%), Portugal (+96%) and Poland (+25%). - Net commissions were EUR 12,057 million (+2% vs 2022; +5% at constant rates) and gross margin increased by 10.2% year-on-year in 2023 (-0.4% vs analyst consensus), to EUR 57,423 million. - On the other hand, operating costs stood at EUR 25,425 million (+6% vs 2022; +10% in constant euros), due to the increase in inflation. In real terms, that is, eliminating the impact of average inflation, costs increased by 0.4%. Thus, SAN's net margin or net operating profit (EBIT) closed 2023 at EUR 31,998 million (+13.4% year-on-year; -0.5% vs. FactSet consensus). -Provisions (net of provision reversals) stood at EUR 2,678 million (vs. EUR 1,881 million in 2022). This increase occurred mainly in Spain and Brazil. -The profit before taxes (BAI) for 2023 was EUR 16,459 million, 7.9% more than the profit obtained in 2022. Without the effect of the exchange rate, it rose 10% due to the good trends at the top of the account (the net income less costs increases by double digits), reduced by the higher provisions for insolvencies and impairments and the temporary tax. -The profit attributed to the parent company in 2023 was EUR 11,076 million, (+15.3% vs EUR 9,605 million in 2022; +4.4% vs FactSet consensus). This evolution does not fully reflect the underlying evolution of the business as it is affected by the temporary tax on income in Spain. - Dividend: The bank paid an interim cash dividend of EUR 0.081 per share (+39%) in November and has already completed a share buyback against 2023. SAN has repurchased approximately 9% of its shares since 2021. - 2024 goals: mid-single-digit revenue growth; efficiency less than 43%; cost of risk of approximately 1.2%; RoTE of 16%, and fully loaded CET1 of more than 12%. According to its president, Ana Botín, “Our goal is to deliver results in the short term and ensure that they grow and are sustainable in the future, and I am convinced that 2024 will be even better for Santander, with positive inertia in most of our businesses. despite increased geopolitical risks and the slowdown in the global economy. The execution of the strategy by our team, and the strength and diversification of our model will allow us to continue growing and improving profitability, with the objective of achieving a RoTE of 16% in 2024.”

Santander obtiene un beneficio de 11.076 millones de euros en 2023 (+15%)



• El margen de intereses de SAN alcanzó los EUR 43.261 millones en 2023 (+12% vs 2022; +16% a tipos constantes; +0,0% vs consenso FactSet), impulsado por los mayores volúmenes en algunos países, el aumento de los tipos de interés y la gestión de los márgenes. Por regiones, y a tipos de cambio constantes, destaca el crecimiento de Europa (+27%), por la fuerte sensibilidad positiva de su balance en euros a subidas de tipos de interés. Por países: España (+46%), Reino Unido (+5%), Portugal (+96%) y Polonia (+25%).



• Las comisiones netas fueron de EUR 12.057 millones (+2% vs 2022; +5% a tipos constantes) y el margen bruto aumentó un 10,2% interanual en 2023 (- 0,4% vs consenso analistas), hasta los EUR 57.423 millones.



• Por otra parte, los costes de explotación se situaron en EUR 25.425 millones (+6% vs 2022; +10% en euros constantes), por el aumento de la inflación. En términos reales, es decir, eliminando el impacto de la inflación media, los costes aumentaron el 0,4%. Así, el margen neto o beneficio neto de explotación (EBIT) de SAN cerró 2023 en EUR 31.998 millones (+13,4% interanual; -0,5% vs consenso FactSet).



• Las provisiones (netas de reversión de provisiones) se situaron en EUR 2.678 millones (vs EUR 1.881 millones en 2022). Este aumento se produjo principalmente por España y Brasil.



• El resultado antes de impuestos (BAI) de 2023 fue de EUR 16.459 millones, un 7,9% más que el beneficio obtenido en 2022. Sin el efecto del tipo de cambio, subió un 10% por las buenas tendencias de la parte alta de la cuenta (el neto de ingresos menos costes aumenta a doble dígito), minoradas por las mayores dotaciones por insolvencias y deterioros y el gravamen temporal.



• El beneficio atribuido a la sociedad dominante en 2023 fue de EUR 11.076 millones, (+15,3% vs EUR 9.605 millones en 2022; +4,4% vs consenso FactSet). Esta evolución no refleja completamente la evolución subyacente del negocio al estar afectada por el gravamen temporal a los ingresos en España.

• Dividendo: el banco pagó en noviembre un dividendo en efectivo a cuenta de EUR 0,081 por acción (+39%) y ya ha completado una recompra de acciones con cargo a 2023. SAN ha recomprado aproximadamente el 9% de sus acciones desde 2021.



• Objetivos de 2024: crecimiento de los ingresos de un dígito medio; eficiencia inferior al 43%; coste del riesgo de aproximadamente el 1,2%; RoTE del 16%, y CET1 fully loaded de más del 12%.



Según su presidenta, Ana Botín, “Nuestro objetivo es dar resultados en el corto plazo y asegurar que crecen y son sostenibles en el futuro, y estoy convencida de que 2024 será aún mejor para Santander, con inercia positiva en la mayoría de nuestros negocios, pese a los mayores riesgos geopolíticos y la ralentización de la economía global. La ejecución de la estrategia por nuestro equipo, y la solidez y diversificación de nuestro modelo nos permitirán seguir creciendo y mejorando la rentabilidad, con el objetivo de alcanzar un RoTE del 16% en 2024”.