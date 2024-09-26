Santander to pay interim dividend out of 2024 earnings of €0.10/share, almost 25% of H1 profit

Link Securities | In application of Banco Santander’s current shareholder remuneration policy, which consists of a total shareholder remuneration target of around 50% of the Group’s ordinary profit, distributed approximately equally between a cash dividend and share buybacks, the Board of Directors yesterday approved the payment of an interim cash dividend out of 2024 earnings of 0.10 gross per share, equivalent to around 25% of the Group’s ordinary profit in 1H2024.

– The interim cash dividend will be paid as of 1 November 2024;

– The last trading day of the share entitled to receive this interim cash dividend will be 29 October 2024, the share will trade ex-dividend on 30 October 2024 and the record date will be 31 October 2024.

This distribution, together with the ongoing share buyback programme that was announced on 27 August 2024, represents the remuneration to shareholders on account of the group’s ordinary profit in 1H2024. The implementation of the remainder of the shareholder remuneration policy is subject to applicable internal and regulatory approvals.