SEC concludes investigation into Grifols over Gotham City report, no penalties announced

Banc Sabadell : The Securities and Exchange Commission (American stock market regulator) reportedly concluded its investigation into Grifols (GRF) on 1 October, accepting the company’s explanations and without announcing any sanctions or the opening of any proceedings. We recall that the SEC began its investigation at the beginning of the year as a result of Gotham City Research’s accusations and, among other things, had asked GRF for ‘an accounting analysis to support the correctness of its financial statements’.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact. Following the investigation conducted by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) earlier in the year, and in which no material misstatements were detected, and the publication of the 2023 audit report without qualification, we did not expect the SEC to detect any violations or to announce sanctions for the company.