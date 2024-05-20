Top Stories

SEPI takes stake in Telefónica to over 9% from 8% previously

Posted By: The Corner 20th May 2024

Banco Sabadell: The State Industrial Ownership Corporation (SEPI) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that on May 15th it reached a stake of more than 9% in the capital of Telefónica (from the previous 8%). We recall that SEPI’s objective is to reach 10% of TEF’s capital.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, in fact now that SEPI has almost achieved its objective, the share will lose this support in the market. Other shareholders are Criteria-CaixaBank with 7.51% (5% Criteria and 2.51% CaixaBank), STC (4.9%), BBVA (4.87%), BlackRock (4.48%), Vanguard (3.16%).

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.