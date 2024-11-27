Top Stories

Several funds could acquire up to 39%of Telefónica and Vodafone’s fibre-optic JV

Norbolsa | Telefónica and Vodafone Spain are looking for an outside investor for their fibre optic joint venture, FibreCo. Funds such as Vauban, AXA and GIC have shown interest in acquiring up to 39% of the stake, in a deal valued at €2 billion and expected to close in the first half of 2025. Telefónica will retain the majority (51%) and Vodafone 10%.

On 7 November, Telefónica de España and Vodafone España signed the definitive terms for the creation of a joint venture for FTTH network sharing. In the joint venture, Telefónica España will initially hold 63% of the capital and Vodafone España 37%.

