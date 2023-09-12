Top Stories

S&P maintains Portuguese debt rating and revises outlook upwards

TOPICS:
Lisbon portugal economy

Posted By: The Corner 12th September 2023


Bankinter: S&P maintains Portugal’s debt rating and revises the outlook upward. The rating is BBB+ (Positive).

Assessment: After the positive review of the rating in September 2023, the US agency revises upwards the outlook for Portugal’s debt. The report highlights two key factors: (1) Expected growth for the Portuguese economy higher than that of neighbouring countries (+2% average between 2024/2026); and (2) positive impact of budgetary policies on public debt, which is expected to be below GDP already this year (public debt/GDP: 99% in 2023e and 87% in 2026e).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.