Spain (-30%) Leads European Car Sales Decline (-18.8%) Last Month

Car registrations in Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) fell by 18.8% YoY in March to 1.127 million units, according to ACEA data. Most countries in the region recorded double-digit sales declines, including the five key markets: Spain (-30.2%), Italy (-29.7%), France (-19.5%), Germany (-17.5%) and the UK (-14.3%). As a result, first quarter sales declined by 10.6% YoY in the region to 2.75 million units. All manufacturers suffered double-digit declines; Jaguar sales fell 52% YoY in March, followed by Stellantis with a contraction of 30.3% YoY. VW group sales were down 25% YoY, BMW 23% and Mercedes Benz 18%, while Renault group sales were slightly better with a total decline of 12.5%.