Spain receives 38.7 million passengers in first five months of year, 13.6% more than in 2023

Spain received 38.7 million passengers in the first five months of the year, which is 13.6% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data published today by Turespaña, which highlights the good performance of distant markets such as Canada, China and Chile, with increases of more than 35% in the month of May.

In the fifth month of the year, the good trend of the beginning has continued and there has been a significant increase in international air travellers, which grew by 13% year-on-year, reaching 9.9 million in May.

Of these almost 10 million, 55.9% came from within the European Union, an increase of 13.4%, while the flow from the rest of the world, which accounted for 13.4% of the total, grew by 13% year-on-year.

the rest of the world, which accounted for the remaining 44.1%, had a notable increase of 12.5%.