Spain’s trade deficit falls by 16.6% year-on-year in April thanks to decline in energy deficit

Link Securities | Spain’s trade deficit fell by 16.6% year-on-year in April to €3.8824 billion, driven by the decline in the energy deficit, according to figures published yesterday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business.

Spanish exports in April reached €32.51 billion, the second highest figure for the month of April. This represents a 2.2% year-on-year growth in exports in April, after adjusting for the calendar effect (which was particularly pronounced this year as Easter fell in April, compared to March in 2024).

Imports, meanwhile, reached €36,393.2 million, the second highest figure in the series for April, representing a 5.8% year-on-year decline. In seasonally adjusted terms and with the calendar correction, imports rose by 2.5% year-on-year.

The coverage rate (the ratio of exports to imports as a percentage) stood at 89.3%, 1.3 percentage points higher than in April last year.