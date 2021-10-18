Spanish Families Earmark 5% Of Their Financial Savings Directly For The Stock Market

Fernando Rodríguez | Spanish households held direct investments in listed equities worth 131.41 billion euros at the end of the first half of this year, 5.3% of their total resources dedicated to financial savings. This is according to the statistics of Inverco, the collective investment industry employers’ association.

In the last 20 years, this percentage has fluctuated between a 10.5% maximum in 2000, and 4.5% in 2011 -with the economic crisis at its peak. As far as the balances go, the downward peak is in 2008 -the year when the crisis began- with 82.292 billion euros. The highest value was in 2013, at the exit of the crisis, standing at 144.649 billion euros.

As of July 2021, Spanish households also held direct investments in unlisted equities amounting to 124.345 billion euros.

As regards the structure of household financial savings, the most representative item is Deposits and Cash -with a balance of 1.01 trillion euros-, above those of Collective Investment Institutions – 382.801 billion – and others such as Pension Plans, Insurance or Loans.