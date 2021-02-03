Monex Europe | The euro was trading in the red against most of its G10 peers over the course of yesterday but found some support overnight on reports that former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi may become the next Prime Minister in Italy. Italy’s head of state, Sergio Mattarella, met Draghi today to give him a formal mandate after multiple rounds of talks failed to seal an agreement among parties on a new premiership under Giuseppe Conte, who had hoped to make a comeback.

The nomination of the former European Central Bank president is an attempt to steer the country out of the virus-induced crisis, since he is a widely respected personality for his important role during the European debt crisis (his “whatever it takes” saved the euro in 2012). Draghi’s return also means the prospect of snap elections would be avoided, thus preventing Salvini (Five Star Movement) from coming to power.

Italian bonds are loving the news pushing the 10-year yield to a two-week low of 0.58% and reducing the premium over its German counterpart by seven basis points to 107, the lowest since January 12. Draghi’s acceptance of today’s mandate would likely extend the trend and give further support to Italian bonds while narrowing the premium over its German counterpart. While the prospects of early elections fading helped Italian assets to gain, the euro seemed unimpressed by the news as current lockdowns and vaccine distribution divergences continue to dominate markets. In the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended almost all of the strict lockdown measures on Tuesday for at least a month following the rapid spread of the more transmissible variant. So far, the EU has administered just 3 doses per 100 people, far behind the 15% in the UK and 10% in the US, but still plans to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by the summer to allow easing of restrictions.