Supreme Court upholds unions’ decision on start of paid leave at Telefónica

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the trade unions on the start of paid leave at Telefónica (TEF), a battle that began in 2018 over the interpretation of the group’s first collective agreement for related companies and in which the Court ruled that paid leave must begin on the first working day following the event causing it.

On the other hand, the European Commission gave its approval to the entry of the US investment fund KKR in PangeaCo, the subsidiary with which Telefónica manages its fibre optic business in Peru, after finding that the operation does not pose competition problems in the European economic area.