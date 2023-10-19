Top Stories

Supreme Court upholds unions’ decision on start of paid leave at Telefónica

TOPICS:
TelefonicaTelefonica: a more bullish message on telco sector

Posted By: The Corner 19th October 2023

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the trade unions on the start of paid leave at Telefónica (TEF), a battle that began in 2018 over the interpretation of the group’s first collective agreement for related companies and in which the Court ruled that paid leave must begin on the first working day following the event causing it.

On the other hand, the European Commission gave its approval to the entry of the US investment fund KKR in PangeaCo, the subsidiary with which Telefónica manages its fibre optic business in Peru, after finding that the operation does not pose competition problems in the European economic area.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.