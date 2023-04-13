Top Stories

Surreal: UGT union, which demands wage rises in line with inflation, offers 2.5% to its own workers, who will protest in the streets today

UGT staff will take to the streets today in several autonomous communities – Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Valencia, the Basque Country, Extremadura and La Rioja – to demand that the union unblock the negotiation of its framework collective agreement, which expired in 2020 and has been extended in ‘ultraactividad‘ (automatic extension period provided for in collective agreements while a new one is being negotiated) since then. The union is offering a wage increase of 2.8% for 2022 and 2.5% for 2023, and a review clause “of an average percentage of the wage increases obtained in the office and insurance sector”. This offer is well below inflation and below what the union is demanding from employers and the CEOE employers’ association.

