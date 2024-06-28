Top Stories

Talgo highlights company’s international projection outside takeover bid: most revenues will be international in coming years

28th June 2024

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Talgo (TLGO) held its General Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday. Talgo’s president, Carlos de Palacio, acknowledged the need to strengthen the train manufacturer’s industrial area in order to avoid further delays in deliveries and to be able to face with guarantees a record order book of over €4 billion. Talgo’s president also highlighted the company’ s international projection outside of the takeover bid, assuring that in the coming years most of its income will correspond to international projects.

The CC.OO union met with Andras Tombor, the main shareholder of the Hungarian railway consortium Magyar Vagon (interested in buying Talgo through a takeover bid), insisting on the need to approve an industrial plan for more than five years to ensure the future of the company and its 3,000 workers in Spain.

