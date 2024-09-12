Top Stories

Telecoms sector records good summer, now at +9% ytd: in Spain, Equalweight Telefónica

TOPICS:
Telefonica Prosegur

Posted By: The Corner 12th September 2024

Morgan Stanley : After a tough start to the year, the sector has had a good summer and is now +9%YTD. That said, after +2%Y growth in Q1, mobile service revenues have slowed in Q2 to 0%Y.

This slowdown was mainly driven by the trend in the UK where the deceleration was more pronounced, with revenues declining from 5% in Q1 to 1% in Q2.

In Germany, growth also decelerated slightly, while in France it was broadly flat. Finally, in Spain, MSR’s expectations have also remained broadly stable, with Terence Tsui pointing to a market recovery following the completion of the JV between Orange and Masmovil.

In this context, the analyst gives preference to DT, Swisscom, BT and Orange (OWs). In Spain, he maintains his EW recommendation on Telefónica.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.