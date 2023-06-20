Top Stories

Telefónica and Microsoft to jointly deliver solutions to evolve voice technologies

Posted By: The Corner 20th June 2023

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| Spanish telecom company Telefónica and Microsoft will jointly offer companies of all sizes and linked to any type of activity solutions to “evolve” voice technologies by integrating them into a cloud environment in which communications and collaborative applications are solved, the two companies said in a statement yesterday. The services have been deployed around the Microsoft Teams Phone voice platform and allow employees to connect and work collaboratively from any location and device (phone, computer or tablet).

