Telefónica España and trade unions begin negotiation of Collective Agreement for Related Companies, as well as voluntary redundancy plan

Alphavalue / Divacons | The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has opened for public consultation its proposal to deregulate the nine high-performance submarine broadband connection routes where Telefónica is obliged to offer other trunk line operators at prices determined by the CNMC, the agency said in a statement yesterday. In addition, it was reported in Cinco Dias that Telefónica España and the unions are to start negotiating today the Collective Agreement for Related Companies, as well as the voluntary redundancy plan. The latter programme could affect as many as 5,000 people, although the final number could be between 2,500 and 3,000 employees. On the other hand, according to El Confidencial, Telefónica Tech could reach a valuation of between €2.7 and €3.1 billion, which means that, in the event of divesting 49% of the capital, as is its objective, it would earn between €1.35 and €1.55 billion. Telefónica declined to comment on this information, but clarified that, after receiving the various reports requested, it has not yet taken any decision.