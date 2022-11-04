Top Stories

Telefónica increases revenues by 11.2% in the third quarter and reaches a net income of €1,486 millions up to September

Telefónica today presented results marked by accelerating revenue growth, which increased in the third quarter to €10,343 million, 11.2% more yoy. A performance that has enabled the Group to achieve a net income of €1,486 million in the first nine months of 2022.

The results obtained make it possible for Telefónica to confirm the financial targets for 2022, revised upwards in the previous quarter. Telefónica also confirms the shareholder remuneration for the current year, consisting of a dividend of €0.30 per share entirely in cash, distributed in two tranches of €0.15 euros, to be paid in December 2022 and June 2023. This second payment will be submitted to the General Shareholders’ Meeting for approval.

“Telefónica once again demonstrated the robustness of its business, confirming its financial targets for the full year. In this period, the company has doubled its cash generation compared to the previous year, despite the complex environment of global uncertainty and the deep energy and inflation crisis. Telefónica continues to execute its strategic plan and the strength of the balance sheet allows the company to face the demands of this new digital era while maintaining its firm commitment to create a better, more connected and more equal world,” said José María Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman and CEO of Telefónica.

